A group of Indian American immigration activists are shown in the state office of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, with the senator’s state director, Julie Chavez Rodriguez (center), the granddaughter of iconic labor leader Cesar Chavez. Rodriguez met with the group for more than an hour Feb. 1 to hear rationale for continuing the H-4 EAD program, which provides work authorization to the spouses of some H-1B visa holders. (Kalpna Singh/Save H4 EAD photo via Facebook)