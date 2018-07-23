A New York mother of two, who defrauded donors out of more than $51,000 by posing as a terminal cancer patient in need of treatment, was sentenced July 13 to two years in federal prison on charges of wire fraud.
Indian American Shivonie Deokaran, who also goes by the name Vedouti Hoobraj, apologized in court before her sentencing to her sons, donors, and victims of cancer. "Words can't describe the pain and hurt I have caused you. I'll spend the rest of my life becoming the mother you deserve,” she said.
Hoobraj asked U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti for mercy and her lawyers requested just a year and a day in prison. But Bricetti called Hoobraj’s crime “truly appalling.”
"Ms. Hoobraj is a thief and she was pretty good at it, I must say," Briccetti said. "She concocted a scheme and carried it out with hundreds of lies,” stated the judge, as reported by local media.
In a press statement announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “In a cynical exploitation of people’s generosity, Vedoutie Hoobraj created an elaborate fiction about having cancer to reap charitable contributions from well-meaning donors. Hoobraj even falsified medical records to conceal the fraud. Today, she has learned the price of such brazen conduct.”
According to a Justice Department report, from 2014 through 2016 in Westchester County, New York, and elsewhere, Hoobraj solicited donations by falsely stating that she had been diagnosed with terminal stage leukemia, had been given only 18 months left to live, and needed money for medical care and other expenses.
Hoobraj obtained donations through two GoFundMe fundraising websites, direct giving, and a fundraising event hosted by parents and students of Ardsley High School, the high school attended by both of her sons. She publicized her fundraisers in press interviews, online postings, and emails.
Hoobraj received more than $50,000 in donations from over 400 people.
When questioned by the Ardsley Police Department in 2016, Hoobraj falsely stated that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer by a specific oncologist who she claimed died in an earthquake in Nepal in April 2015. She then checked herself into Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York, for an examination, and then provided donors forged lab work from that examination, indicating that her hemoglobin, platelet counts, and red blood cell counts were supposedly consistent with a cancer patient’s.
In fact, the actual medical record provided by Jacobi to Hoobraj stated, “Your labs turned out to show no abnormalities,” according to the Justice Department.
Hoobraj even defrauded her then-boyfriend, Nikhlesh Parekh, that she had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2014, the Justice Department added. She created a fake email account posing as a doctor to keep up the guise, in which she told Parekh that he could lower her stress levels by providing the family with more money.
Hoobraj recruited her young son to set up one GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.