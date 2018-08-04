Global Organized Community Service, founded by Indian Americans Ajay Bhutoria and Vinita Bhutoria, was recently awarded with the ‘Community Hero 2018’ award by California state Assembly member Kansen Chu for its “selfless service to the community.”
The duo founded the organization with the objective of helping people in need in the local communities.
In 2017, Ajay also received the Lifetime Presidential Gold Medal award from President Barack Obama for his community services.
Ajay was prompted to start this organization about six years ago after he saw homeless people on the streets of downtown San Jose, Calif. At the time, he provided home-cooked meals to about 30 people. That number has now risen to 300. Both Ajay and Vinita, stated a press release, serve hot meals every week.
Every weekend, volunteers pick up hot lunches, prepared by certified cooks, early in the morning. The menu, which varies every week, includes rice, lentils, vegetable curry, bread, pizza, fruits, water and juices. So far, added the press release, they have served over 72,500 meals.
Homeless people are also provided with other essentials like toothpaste, slippers, shaving cream, women’s items, medicines, umbrellas, raincoats, etc.
The organization also provides them with shelter, remedial services and work opportunities. The organization has also donated and distributed 5,000 pieces of clothing in the last five years and has helped over 20 people find jobs.
The mission of the organization, added the press release, is “to help the unhoused, homeless and those at-risk in rebuilding their lives by helping them overcome the critical issues of homelessness and poverty in and around our cities in the Bay Area.”
Global Organized Community Service also provides financial and emotional assistance and counseling for kids, youth and adults.
(0) comments
