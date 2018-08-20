Dr. Rajesh Kadakia, 63, and his wife, Dr. Darshana Kadakia, 61, of San Clemente Medi-Center in San Clemente, Calif., recently to the United States after a world record setting 62-day, 17 country, over 36,000-mile, overland journey that took them from their adopted home, America, to their homeland, India.
The Kadakias’ “Home Run” journey started at their home in Southern California and ended at Rajesh’s childhood home in Hyderabad, India. It began on a warm evening pulling their custom 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser out of their drive way, took them across the United States, through northern Europe, Russia, the Middle East and China, before ending on a hot and humid Indian morning as they crossed the border and emotionally read the words “Welcome to India.”
The rare recorded trip from California to India by land was not without its difficulties. They traversed road conditions of rock, snow, and sand; outlasted tension filled border crossings in Russia; handled significant elevation changes like at the Mt. Everest basecamp; and adapted to temperatures ranging from -15 degrees Fahrenheit near Nordkapp to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in India. They even managed to communicate across difficult language barriers.
But Rajesh, the 1981 National Off-Road Himalayan Car Rally champion, is no stranger to difficult driving conditions. He is thankful that his vehicle of choice, a right-hand drive 80 series Land Cruiser with a 2.5-inch lift and a factory axle, which has been described as “bullet proof,” was capable of handling the wear and tear with only a few minor hiccups. In Southeastern Mongolia their vehicle was struck by a thundering herd of wild stallions at night, causing damage to their custom steel front bumper.
Darshana, an avid traveler herself, who has visited five continents including Antarctica, found many challenges in accessing healthy, nourishing food. As vegetarians, the Indian American couple was often forced to eat only dry foods such as nuts, rice and the limited fruits and vegetables they could find. The couple did not let these struggles go to waste, however, taking from their experiences new perspectives on life that have admittedly “made them into new people.”
The couple were pleased that they were able to accomplish their charitable goals during the trip. For Rajesh the message is as powerful as it is proven; if two medical doctors at over age 60 can accomplish this, the youth of his beloved countries America and India can surely imagine and accomplish anything they put their mind to.
For Darshana, the more simplified approach she learned towards health and wellbeing will help her to influence current and future generations towards a more healthful future, starting with the foods we eat.
The two doctors, who have been married for 37 years, especially hope to inspire and help those who are traveling and those who are fighting for their countries. As for what is next, the couple plans to continue their adventure around the world together sometime in the near future.
