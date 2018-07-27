Dr. Megan Srinivas, an Indian American Democratic candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives in the 9th Legislative District, had an easy path to the general election, advancing past the June 5 after running unopposed.
The candidate, who has received an endorsement from the Indian American Impact Fund (see India-West article here), will take on Republican Ann Meyer in November.
Srinivas has dedicated her life and career to addressing disparities in health resource allocation. A practicing physician with both her undergraduate and MPH degrees from Harvard, her medical degree with a certificate in teaching from the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine, and her medical residency training from Johns Hopkins, Srinivas is running for the Iowa State House to improve the state’s health care and public education systems.
Srinivas, a Fort Dodge native, said her deep roots in the city is driving her to dedicate her life to improving health care in her community, her campaign site, www.meganforIowa2018.com, said.
According to the campaign site, Srinivas has always prioritized making Fort Dodge a better place to live. She was appointed by Gov. Tom Vilsack (1999-2007) to serve as the first student representative on the Iowa State Board of Education.
She also started and led Presents of Hope for 10 years, a community effort focused on providing essential items as well as holiday presents to children and women in Fort Dodge’s YWCA homeless shelter and the domestic abuse shelter, her site said.
“Webster County deserves the best representation and somebody that will bring people together to better our community. We all want so many of the same things; healthcare that's affordable and accessible, a job that pays a good wage with benefits, a great Iowa education and a safe community. These aren't partisan issues, they're just common sense,” Srinivas said on her campaign page.
Among the issues she is campaigning to address if elected include improving education for Iowa’s children, affordable and accessible healthcare, and good jobs with better wages.
Srinivas says, regarding education, that she understands the challenges facing both students and teachers. Iowa’s current legislation places its education system at risk. “We must fix these issues in order to give Iowa's future generations a better chance of success. It is time we invest in Iowa’s children and teachers by providing them with more substantial resources,” she said.
Regarding healthcare, the candidate said: “In Webster County, we’ve had a significant decrease in healthcare providers over the last 20 years. As a physician working in the health care system and experienced in health policy, improving access to care and resources in our district is one of my top priorities.”
And with regard to jobs and wages, Srinivas said, “We need to not only create more job opportunities, but invest in making these long-term opportunities to help retain Iowa’s talent and encourage people to make Fort Dodge home. We want our future generations to continue to build Iowa, but everyone needs economic stability to do so.”
State Sen. Helen Miller is the incumbent in the district, but announced earlier in the year that she will not seek re-election. If elected in November, Srinivas will be the only Indian American serving in elected office in Iowa.
