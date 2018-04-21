The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and the U.S. Agency for International Development announced in a joint statement that the two have signed a memorandum of understanding to team up to end tuberculosis in India.
The two organizations announced the partnership in an April 5 news release.
“The program will engage AAPIs network of private charitable clinics for awareness, detection and treatment of TB. It will explore opportunities for collaboration between U.S. and Indian medical schools to exchange cutting-edge healthcare solutions," said Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI, in a statement. “Elimination of tuberculosis has been a matter of national concern for many years now. Through our partnership with USAID, we aim to bring American technical expertise to help strengthen India's fight against TB.”
Added USAID India director of health Xerses Sidhwa: “We have been supporting the TB program of the Government of India for two decades now. With our collaboration with AAPI, we continue our assistance to the government to plan and implement evidence-based interventions to reach a TB-Free India.”
The AAPI said that it would organize a Global Healthcare Summit along with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Mumbai between Dec. 28-30 later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.