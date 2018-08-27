The political landscape changed Aug. 25 when Vietnam War veteran and longtime U.S. Republican senator from Arizona John McCain passed away after battling brain cancer for just over a year.
The political community, both Democrats and Republicans, including the contingent of Indian American members of Congress, responded to the loss of the senator, whose family announced they would take him off treatment for the cancer Aug. 24.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said that the Capitol Building will not be the same without McCain’s presence.
“The halls of Congress will never be same without Senator John McCain. A man who devoted his life to serving this country, Senator McCain had an unwavering commitment to our democracy, even in his final days,” she started in a series of tweets.
“When the worst of our politics tried – and continue to try – to pull us apart, he showed courage. His north star as a legislator and leader were always his morals and his convictions, never partisan ideologies,” she added. “He was a man of honor who put country and duty first. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people of Arizona and his colleagues in the Senate.”
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., kept his comments succinct in honoring the memory of McCain.
“Throughout his entire life, @SenJohnMcCain displayed a love of country as a public servant. His presence will be missed,” he tweeted.
The longest tenured Indian American member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said in a tweet: “(Aug. 25) is a very sad day. This nation has lost a true American hero. Please keep the McCain family in your prayers.”
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said that “a grateful nation thanks you for a life of service,” in a tweet. “My thoughts are with your family and loved ones.”
First-term member of the Senate Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also issued her condolences.
“My colleague John McCain will be remembered as a devoted father and husband, war hero and a conscience of the Senate,” she tweeted. “Sending my condolences and prayers to his friends and family, and to the American people who have lost a true patriot.”
Former governor of South Carolina and current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, R-S.C., passed along her thoughts on McCain, which included an image of her and McCain having a one-on-one conversation.
“Tonight we say goodbye to a true hero. A man who never sought accolades. A patriot who fought every day for American freedom and dignity. A warrior of strength, a patriot of heart, and a man of conviction. There will never be another John McCain. May he rest in peace,” she tweeted.
Though not a member of Congress, Hiral Tipirneni is running for a spot in Congress in McCain’s state of Arizona. The candidate expressed her condolences for the fallen hero.
“For over 30 yrs, @SenJohnMcCain served Arizona in Congress with great courage and poise. He served America even longer and redefined ‘maverick.’ More than a politician, he was a hero. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we all mourn this loss,” she tweeted.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter as well after McCain’s passing, saying, “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”
Former President Barack Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential election, provided a heartfelt message on the passing of the Republican senator.
“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed,” Obama began. “We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.
“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” Obama continued. “But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family,” the former president concluded.
In addition to comments by officials holding federal offices, a state-level Republican in Ohio, Niraj Antani, relayed his story.
“Senator John McCain was an American institution and hero. Whether it is his service as a war hero or in the United States Senate, Senator McCain was the epitome of American values and principles,” Antani, a state representative, said. “He inspired many over the decades into a life of public service and into the Republican Party, including myself,” he said.
“Many have stories about what Senator McCain means to themselves personally. Mine is this: The year was 2008. I had been politically interested for a few years, had interned for Congressman (Michael) Turner, but did not yet know which party shared my beliefs. In the 2008 presidential party primaries, I watched and listened to all of the candidates. There was one who stood out, who when he spoke, I found myself agreeing with. It was Senator John McCain,” Antani said.
“I supported him in the primary and then the general election. It is because of Senator John McCain that I am a member of the Republican Party. I found myself in 2008 because Senator McCain was saying everything that I thought and believed. I love the Republican Party and I’m so grateful for Senator John McCain,” the Indian American Republican added.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet him twice; I was speechless each time. While he has grown more moderate over time, and I more conservative, he remains a personal hero of mine. I would not be where I am without Senator McCain. Thank you, Senator, for helping this young conservative find his way to his home, the Republican Party.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCain family. The nation lost a giant tonight. Rest in Power, Senator John McCain,” Antani concluded.
McCain’s body will lie in state in both the Arizona Capitol and the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, respectively, before his burial at a private service in Annapolis on Sept. 2, his office said.
Obama and former Republican President George W. Bush are expected to speak at McCain’s Sept. 1 service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
