An Indian American teenager, Nisha Sejwal, was among four people killed in Florida July 17 when two small planes collided.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release that Sejwal, 19; Jorge Sanchez, 22; Ralph Knight, 72; and Carlos Alfredo Zanetti Scarpati, 22, were the victims of the accident.
Sejwal, of New Delhi and certified as a private pilot, according to FAA records, as well as Sanchez and Knight, were found the day of the accident, which involved two planes belonging to the Dean International Flight School.
After the search and rescue effort was suspended late July 17 due to low visibility, Scarpati’s body was found early July 18, according to a Sun-Sentinel report.
The police established the identity of Sejwal from her social media page, while Sanchez was found to be a resident from the area, the reports said.
According to her Facebook page, Sejwal began attending the flight school in September 2017. She had also attended Amity International School and DAV Model School in Yusuf Sarai in Delhi.
The planes — a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 — crashed in a remote region accessible only by air, boat or helicopter. It was reported to 911 around 1 p.m. A large debris field was found near mile marker 23 on the Tamiami Trail/Southwest 8th Street at 227th Avenue, about nine miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the publication said.
“Out of the four people that were found in this wreckage, one was a student that was fairly new, and the others were experienced pilots,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told reporters July 18, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Zabaleta said that the crash location and severely hot and the wet terrain, where water sometimes rose to rescuers’ waists, hampered finding all of the pieces of the wrecked aircraft, according to the report.
“The environment makes it a little difficult for the investigators,” Zabaleta said. “We’re looking at swampy areas. There is a lot of mush. One of the planes is not intact. Therefore, they have to go searching for parts of the aircraft, to piece the puzzle together.”
Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a statement that the flight school has a history of more than two dozen incidents and accidents between 2007 and 2017.
