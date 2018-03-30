Two Indian American professors, one at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the other at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, have co-authored a book that analyzes how online communities and social media can provide stress relief for families and individuals with an autism spectrum disorder.
Dr. Nitin Agarwal, the Jerry L. Maulden-Entergy endowed chair and distinguished professor of information science and director of Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies, co-authored the book with UA Little Rock graduate Dr. Amit Saha, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
IGI Global, a leading international academic publisher, will launch the book, “Assessing Social Support and Stress in Autism-Focused Virtual Communities: Emerging Research and Opportunities,” in May, according to a university news release.
The book dives deep into understanding and analyzing the data extracted from the various online forums and how these social platforms help create a sense of community and a sense of the social network, where members provide support for each other, the university said.
The book prepares readers to examine healthcare-related virtual communities and provides methodologies grounded in social science principles and linguistic models to study interactions within virtual communities, Agarwal said in the release.
“Findings discussed in the book demonstrate viability of social media data to assess the role of virtual communities in studying health behaviors, managing symptoms, and even evaluate effectiveness of intervention strategies,” Agarwal said in a statement. “Findings like these could potentially afford opportunities for having meaningful policy debates on leveraging big data and data science in streamlining healthcare processes and curb the rising costs.”
Saha is a 2016 graduate of UA Little Rock who worked with Agarwal at COSMOS. The book is a result of his dissertation for his Ph.D. in integrated computing, which earned the “Outstanding Doctoral Student Research Award” from the UA Little Rock Department of Information Science, the university noted.
“Leveraging the theoretical definitions, and employing concepts from linguistics and social network theory, we develop information-theoretic models to assess social support and stress among virtual communities,” Saha said in the release. “The developed methodology not only enables us to estimate social support offered by a community but also evaluate the effectiveness of health virtual communities.”
The research presented in this book is in part supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Big Data program to Agarwal and the Maulden-Entergy endowment at UA Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.