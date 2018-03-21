Only one Indian American running in contested races during the Illinois primary election March 20 was successful, and that, too, going up against an incumbent, while other candidates fared poorly.
Ram Villivalam, who was running for the Democratic nomination in a de facto general election with no Republicans running for the state General Assembly seat in the 8th Legislative District, was a convincing winner over incumbent Ira Silverstein.
Villivalam, a candidate endorsed by the Indian American Impact Fund (see India-West article here) and the well-known daily publication the Chicago Tribune, received 51.9 percent of the vote, nearly 20 points ahead of Silverstein, who tallied 29.1 percent and finished a distant second. Caroline McAteer-Fournier, with 13.8 percent, and David Zulkey, with 5.3 percent, finished well behind Villivalam in the race.
“I am incredibly proud of – and humbled by – the coalition we’ve brought together and the work we’ve done over the last four months,” Villivalam said at an election event in Lincolnwood, Ill., his campaign said in a news release.
“This campaign was never about me. It has always been about working together to empower and raise the voices of the voters of the 8th State Senate District, one conversation at a time. Today, those voters spoke clearly: they’re ready for a new generation of effective progressive leadership."
Villivalam, who lives in Chicago, where he was born, graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 2005 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science and government from The George Washington University in 2009.
He is a proud board member of the Gun Violence Prevention PAC and the Indo American Democratic Organization, his campaign noted.
He believes Illinois needs a new generation of diverse leaders who are progressive and effective; legislators who lead on the issues, and who listen to and truly represent their communities, it added.
The Indian American candidate boasts that he will work on creating tax fairness, safe communities, education and minimum wage. Additionally, he intends to work on healthcare, the environment, LGBTQ rights, women's rights, college affordability and immigration.
“I’m ready to head down to Springfield to take on the issues that I’ve heard about again and again as I knock doors: reducing gun violence, ensuring equitable education funding, and lowering taxes for middle class families," he said. "Now, let’s get to work.”
Villivalam’s career experience includes working as a consultant with SEIU Healthcare Illinois & Indiana, where he has served since February 2015.
Outside of the Impact Fund and Tribune, Villivalam was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; former gubernatorial candidate and Ald. Ameya Pawar; Congressmembers Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider, Mike Quigley and Danny K. Davis; the Indo-American Democratic Organization; National Nurses United; the Illinois AFL-CIO; and Local UFCW 881, among many others.
“We were proud to endorse Ram Villivalam in our very first round of endorsements of the 2018 cycle,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund, in a statement. “He represents exactly the kind of candidate that Impact Fund seeks to support: someone with bold new ideas, passion for public service, strong roots in his community, and a deep commitment to Indian American values.”
Krishnamoorthi, who is seeking re-election in the 8th Congressional District seat, did not have to worry about results during the primary.
The freshman congressman ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and advanced to the general election, where he will be challenged by Republican Jitendra Diganvker. This is perhaps the first time where two Indian American candidates from opposite political parties will be facing each other in an election. Vandana Jhingan had pursued the Republican nomination in the 8th Congressional District but was removed from the ballot after it was ruled she did not have enough valid signatures.
Krishnamoorthi has been very active in his first term in Congress. The Indian American member of the House Oversight Committee on March 21, just a day after the election, continued his proactive work ethic, introducing the No Disrupting Accountability act to prevent President Donald Trump's personal non-disclosure agreements from silencing White House whistleblowers.
He has been very outspoken about gun laws, several times issuing stern statements regarding gun control following the various shooting incidents throughout the country.
Krishnamoorthi is also a member of the Education and the Workforce Committee and is a member of 24 caucuses including the Diabetes, Rare Disease and Autism caucuses.
Other bills he has signed as a sponsor or co-sponsor include H.R. 356 to establish the National Commission on Foreign Interference in the 2016 election, and H.R. 357 to require the president to develop and release a comprehensive national strategy to prevent United States employers from overseas outsourcing and offshoring practices that impact the United States workforce.
Diganvker said that he is running for Congress to give a voice to the hard-working, middle-class Americans who are too often ignored by career politicians in Washington, D.C. (see India-West article here).
The candidate lost his two daughters in a tragic house fire in 1999, which drove him to become a compassionate community activist. He said he has seen first-hand how burdensome government regulations and rising health care costs can discourage the entrepreneurial spirit.
"I am not a politician. While most politicians pass laws yet never feel the effects of their actions, I come from real America,” he said in a news release. “I have felt these struggles and know first-hand the consequences of Washington's action, and inaction, on issues important to middle-class families. I will be the voice of everyday Americans in Washington.”
A graduate of Shah N.H. Commerce College, earning a bachelor's in advance accounting and business, Diganvker currently serves as president of Rang Inc. He has also previously served as the chief executive of JDGO Rent A Car, ticket auditor at United Airlines, and an inventory analyst at 3COM.
Other candidates who ran unsuccessfully in the Illinois primaries included Sameena Mustafa, Sapan Shah and Pakistani Neill Mohammad.
Mustafa was pursuing the Democratic nomination in Illinois' 5th Congressional District. The election was won convincingly by incumbent Mike Quigley, who received 42,457 votes and 62.42 percent of the vote. In the four-person race, Mustafa, who has worked more than a decade in the real estate industry, finished second with 23.9 percent of the vote, ahead of Benjamin Thomas Wolf (9.7 percent) and Steve Schwartzberg (4.1 percent).
Shah ran for the Republican nomination in the state's 10th Congressional District. Shah finished third out of three candidates, but received 29.8 percent of the vote, less than 6 percent behind the winner Doug Bennett's 35.6 percent. Jeremy Wynes finished second with 34.6 percent of the vote. Bennett advanced to challenge Democratic incumbent Brad Schneider, who ran unopposed.
Mohammad lost in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary. In the four-candidate race, Mohammad finished second, nearly 15 points behind the winner Sara Dady. Dady earned 40.6 percent of the vote to Mohammad's 27.1 percent and advances to the general to challenge Republican incumbent Adam Kinzinger, who won his primary over Jim Marter by 35 percent.
