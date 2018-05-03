An Indian American founder of a telecom company and executive at a Southern California-based social club has declared he is running for the U.S. Senate, challenging longtime incumbent Dianne Feinstein.
Arun Bhumitra, a 68-year-old candidate running as a Republican, officially announced his intentions in March.
He told India-West he decided to run for the seat because “I felt that there was no viable candidate to bring the knowledge, wisdom, experience and is practical to this important office.”
Feinstein, a political lifer, has held a seat in the Senate since being elected in the 1992 general election.
And though the candidate is running with a GOP affiliation, Bhumitra said that he was a Democrat earlier in his life and he still has California values.
“I’m a moderate Republican with California values,” he told this publication in a phone interview. “I believe in women’s right to choose and I believe in gun control – we can’t give guns to ordinary people; you are asking for trouble (if you do that).”
Bhumitra said that he switched from Democratic allegiance to that of Republican when Donald Trump began running for president in 2016.
“I believe in (Trump’s) values and principles,” he told India-West. “I think Trump is the right person at the right time to fix issues for businesses. That’s why I became a Republican.”
Bhumitra, who was appointed to serve in the Trump administration by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer in an adviser role, says Trump is just trying to enforce laws that are already in place, noting that “he hasn’t done anything to date to hurt anyone.” The entrepreneur said that “the time has come where we need more businessmen in office.”
He added that Trump is a family man who is only looking to do what’s best for the country, noting that his “Make America Great” slogan is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative.
“Both countries are fiercely independent, focused on economic growth, integrated into global markets, and committed to innovation, technology and e-commerce in the digital age. We have common pursuits regarding trade, health, energy, cyber security and defense,” he noted.
In total, the Indian American has been an adviser to four U.S. presidents and administrations including Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Republican George W. Bush, in addition to Trump, he said.
“I know how to work across the aisle,” he asserted, adding that he has worked with all parties “effectively to serve fellow citizens.”
“I bring institutional knowledge on both domestic and foreign affairs. I strongly feel that I have the wisdom, experience, courage, integrity and am practical to become the next U.S. senator from California,” he told India-West.
Bhumitra said that, if elected, he will grow the economy through innovation, high paying jobs and exports.
“Jobs and economy is my No. 1 priority,” Bhumitra, who founded cellphone company Arjay Telecom, stressed.
The candidate, who serves as chief executive officer at his company that has grown to over 200 stores and employs more than 500 people, added that there is a cause for concern with the homelessness problem which has grown to nearly 60,000 people in his backyard in Los Angeles County.
“Politicians before us have not done a good job with regard to jobs,” he stated.
Bhumitra said that many politicians when the 21st century rolled in didn’t have the right foresight and many jobs were lost to foreign companies.
“All the jobs are gone and we want to bring those back, even call centers,” he said, noting that call centers — many of which are housed in India — would give locals a job to do if they are unable to find other work.
“The difference between me and all the candidates is I’ve done this,” Bhumitra noted. “My company has created jobs in the 21st century. No (other candidate) is an engineer with a business background like me and knows how to help (with) economy and growth.”
Outside of the economy, the candidate said he will focus on high quality education for all levels to prepare students for entering the workforce. Additionally, he says he will retain, maintain and obtain Medicare and Social Security benefits for seniors and those in need.
Other issues on the Indian American's platform include reorganizing the Veteran's Administration, rebuilding infrastructure as needed, maintaining coastal wetlands and a clean environment, and cutting out waste and fraud, among many others.
The candidate told India-West that if the budget was rid of waste and fraud, it would be enough to take care of Medicare and Social Security.
Bhumitra, who said he is a young 68 — nearly 20 years younger than the soon-to-be 85-year-old Feinstein — boasting that he exercises daily at 4:30 a.m. as well as plays golf and tennis, founded Torrance, Calif.-based Arjay Telecom in 1987 and also serves as the president of the Rolling Hills (Calif.) Tennis and Social Club.
He is a graduate of Nagpur University where he earned a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. He moved to the U.S. in 1975 “with $3 in my pocket” to attend Oakdale, N.Y.-based Dowling College where he received an M.B.A., and then went on to earn a law degree from the University of West Los Angeles.
The Senate candidate, while he still remains as chief executive officer at Arjay, said he has lightened his workload, delegating responsibilities to other family members.
Previously, Bhumitra served as a project engineer at Hawthorne, Calif.-based Northrop Grumman where he supervised numerous engineers in the fabrication and assembly of various aircrafts including Boeing 747s, F-18 Hornets and B-2 Stealth Bombers, among others. He has also served as an associate professor of manufacturing engineering at UCLA in the 1980s.
Additionally, Bhumitra serves as the vice chair of the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History board of governors. The museum, the candidate said, is among the largest in the country, behind the Smithsonian.
Among his other work experience include stints at Bombay Marine Engineering, where he helped build ships; Databit, where he worked in electronics manufacturing; and Perry Industries, where he worked in pharmaceutical packaging.
Bhumitra is seeking a spot in the general election in a packed primary election field running for Feinstein's seat.
He said he believes, with the support of the Indian American community, which he calls “one of the most educated, fully cooperating cultures where the oldest and youngest minds, values and desires are pretty much aligned,” can win this seat.
He urged that anyone who wants to be part of his movement to change California for the better can call his campaign office at (310) 592-8900. “It’s a great state but we need to make it better,” he said.
In addition to Feinstein, nine other Democrats, including state Senate president Kevin de Leon, are running for the seat. Outside of Bhumitra, 10 other GOP members are running, as well as one Independent, one from the Peace and Freedom Party, and nine others without party preference.
The top two vote-getters of the June 5 primary will advance to the general election this November. More information about Bhumitra’s campaign can be found by visiting www.arunbhumitraforsenate.com.
