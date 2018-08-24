Becker’s Healthcare July 26 announced its annual list honoring Rising Healthcare Leaders under 40 years old with numerous Indian Americans making the cut.
Among the honorees included Zubin Eapen, Shantanu Gaur, Veena Goel Jones, Kaustubh Kale, Santosh Mohan, Debraj Mukherjee, Maulik Purohit, Sunitha Reddy, Anand Shah and Abhinav Shashank.
A total of 90 Healthcare Rising Stars were recognized in the list.
Individuals on this list have achieved executive positions at hospitals and health systems across the country, founded health IT companies and reached prominence within their organizations. Several are entrepreneurs and thought leaders in advancing patient outcomes and care management, according to Becker’s Healthcare.
Many have been recognized for their innovative approach to patient care and health system improvement, overseeing crucial expansion projects and growing companies from the ground up. Keep an eye on the members of this list for the next generation of healthcare leaders, the organization added.
Eapen is the chief medical officer of Cerritos, Calif.-based CareMore Health. At CareMore Health, he leads care delivery, clinical strategy and clinical innovation across the organization. Eapen led CareMore's annual flu campaign, which includes more than 400 events at CareMore's numerous clinics across the U.S. Under his guidance, more patients received the flu vaccine halfway through the campaign than during previous years' full campaigns. In addition, Eapen has received numerous awards, including the Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Board Reviewer Scholar, the Robert A. Waugh, MD, Junior Faculty Award for Excellence in Cardiovascular Education, and the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a prestigious recognition awarded to only 3 percent of applicants.
Gaur is the co-founder and CEO of Natick, Mass.-based Allurion Technologies. As CEO of Allurion, a medical device company focused on weight loss products, Gaur manages the organization's manufacturing processes, research and development, and intellectual patent issues. In addition to his role at Allurion, Gaur advises three healthcare startups: Nutrimedy, Astraeus Technologies and Pykus Therapeutics. Gaur graduated summa cum laude from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard College, where he was the Paul Revere Frothingham Scholar and a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow.
Jones is the medical director of digital patient experience at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Pediatric Hospitalist at Sutter Health's Palo Alto (Calif.) Medical Foundation. Jones joined Sutter Health in 2016 and currently serves as medical director of digital patient experience and a pediatric hospitalist at Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation. Since taking on her current role, she has helped facilitate Sutter's digital transformation, including spearheading efforts to improve end-user experiences with Sutter's patient portal, My Health Online. Jones was named a top 10 Emerging Healthcare Industry Leader by Managed Care Executive Magazine in 2018.
Kale is the founder and CEO of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Aventusoft. Since creating Aventusoft, a research and development company, in 2013, Kale has developed two innovative platform technologies for communication disorders and cardiac health patients. His past developments and advances earned him multimillion-dollar federal grants from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease and the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Today, Kale's portfolio is filled with 13 patents and nine publications. All of his success comes after a 10-year career as a principal staff software engineer at Motorola. There, he was a mobile health team leader and coordinated the design of new protocol for wireless communication.
Mohan is the head of More Disruption Please Labs at Watertown, Mass.-based athenahealth. Mohan spent time as a digital solutions management fellow at Stanford Health Care and helped the organization achieve EMR Adoption Model Stage 7 inpatient and outpatient validations before taking on his current role. A proven leader in the health IT space, Mohan is a Duke Fuqua Scholar in clinical informatics and received the HIMSS Founders Leadership Award in 2017. Mohan is also a past chair of the HIMSS Innovation Committee and a current member of the HIMSS User Experience Committee.
Mukherjee is the director of neurosurgical oncology at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Mukherjee is tasked with creating a top-notch neurosurgical oncology program that can treat both intrinsic and metastatic tumors. He builds interdisciplinary teams of surgeons and administrators and puts together the clinical research portfolio to optimize operations, advance research and improve patient outcomes. Mukherjee received his medical degree from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth Medical School, where he was named a C. Everett Koop Scholar, Rhodes Scholar finalist and a Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society member. He also received the American Medical Association Foundation Leadership Award, which recognizes a select group of physicians who exemplify the medical profession's values.
Purohit is the senior vice president and CMIO of University Health System in San Antonio. Before joining University Health System, Purohit was recruited by the U.S. Defense Department to lead the creation of a brain injury center that would seamlessly combine integrative medicine modalities with standard care treatment for brain injuries. He built the program from zero funding to achieve $7 million to $9 million in grant funding over four years and include more than 10 clinical trials. At University Health System, Purohit implements IT products for the health system and provides strategy on integrating clinical operations, IT and quality departments.
Reddy, the vice president of operations at Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, drives innovation at Prime Healthcare and directs the 45-hospital system's operational strategy and initiatives. Throughout her tenure, she has improved the supply chain, revenue cycle, acquisition strategy and corporate processes. Before joining Prime, she was a consultant in strategy and operations for GE Healthcare Camden Group where she led strategic planning engagement for a six-hospital system and promoted physician engagement.
Shah is the CMO of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Shah leads medical and science policy development at the CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. He focuses on developing consumer-directed care, physician specialty models and prescription drug models as well as strategies to combat the opioid crisis. He is at the forefront of developing value-based care changes to the Medicare program.
Shashank is the CEO of San Francisco-based Innovaccer. He has led Innovaccer, a healthcare data platform company, since its inception in 2012. With more than 25 healthcare organizations as customers, Shashank presided over tremendous company growth; Innovaccer now has at least 300 million streamlined data points. The company's year-over-year revenue growth has reached 400 percent, and as a result, Shashank earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 list. Economic Times also named him to its Founders to Look Out For in 2016 list.
