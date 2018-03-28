Sal Khan, Indian American founder of Khan Academy, has been named the VisionSF Visionary of the Year by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Khan beat out six finalists, which included Kiva co-founder Premal Shah (see India-West article here: http://bit.ly/2DohIWj) to win the 2018 honor.
“When Salman Khan began posting videos on YouTube more than a decade ago, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur had no idea of the celebrity he would gain, nor the impact he would have,” the Chronicle report on the visionary winner said.
However, what started with videos in 2005 to help his cousins in math has evolved with an expanded concept that now serves 15 million people a month.
“His online tutorials in math, with their encouraging counsel informed by degrees from Harvard and MIT, were made for friends and family struggling in school,” the Chronicle wrote. “But his audience quickly grew. Before long, Khan had quit his day job in finance to carry out a goal of delivering free Internet instruction to the world. His educational website was called Khan Academy.”
Khan Academy today has more than 62 million registered users in nearly 200 countries. His voice, which still narrates many of the tutorials, is widely recognized, and students and parents often stop him on the street to thank him for providing an assist at school or work.
The 41-year-old was formally presented with the award Mar. 27 for his work during a gala at the War Memorial Veterans Building in San Francisco, according to the report.
The Visionary of the Year award recognizes individuals who use their business savvy and entrepreneurship for social benefit. It carries a $25,000 grant from The Chronicle that can be applied to the cause of Khan’s choice, the Chronicle said.
“As I tell everyone, this is just something I fell into,” Khan said as he accepted the award and recounted helping his cousin Nadia with her school work years ago, the publication said.
Since its launch in 2008, the Mountain View, Calif.-based nonprofit Khan Academy has broadened its online course load to include nearly every school subject from science to art and from the kindergarten to college levels. It also veers into SAT instruction and personal finance, the Chronicle said.
In addition to growing its users to millions upon millions, the company has grown, too, employing roughly 150 people.
What’s most impressive, the Chronicle notes, is that the schooling has remained entirely free.
“With the admirable mission of providing a “world-class” education to anyone anywhere, Khan has attracted financial support from well-heeled donors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Google and Bank of America,” the report said.
The report added that the reach of the Indian American-founded nonprofit “has been buoyed by Khan’s many media appearances on such shows as ‘60 Minutes’ and the ‘Colbert Report,’ and with publication of his book ‘The One World Schoolhouse: Education Reimagined.’”
Additionally, the academy has won over people who were previously skeptics of online learning, the report said.
“I thought it was a dumb idea at first,” the social entrepreneur said during an interview after the award ceremony, according to the Chronicle. “YouTube videos were cats playing piano. It’s a real honor to be here tonight.”
Among the people on hand to witness the honor bestowed to Khan included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, former Secretary of State George Shultz and his wife, Charlotte Shultz — all of whom were members of the nominating committee for the award, the Chronicle said.
