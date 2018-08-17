A Sikh Indian American small businessman was found dead Aug. 16 morning at his grocery store in East Orange, New Jersey, in what investigators have said is a homicide.
Terlok Singh, 55, co-owner of the Park Deli and Grocery had apparently been stabbed to death, his cousin Karnail Singh – who found Terlok’s body at the store – told local media. Karnail Singh said the assailant had pushed a knife through his cousin’s chest. Singh’s body was apparently found in the bathroom of the store.
The Essex County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident, which it has labeled a homicide. Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the office, told India-West that the Essex County medical examiner’s office had determined Singh’s death to be a homicide. The office is not releasing the manner of death, and Carter said she could not confirm reports of a stabbing.
“We do not believe this to be a hate or bias-motivated crime,” said Carter, adding there was no evidence to support a racially-motivated attack.
No motive for the killing has yet been established. Carter could not say whether there was evidence of a robbery or whether weapons had been found at the scene. She noted that limited information was being released to respect Singh’s wife, who is not yet in the U.S., and lives with the deceased man’s children in India. Singh had reportedly bought the store to support his family in India and had worked there for six years at the time of his death.
No suspects have yet been identified or arrested, said Carter.
Investigators are hoping to get clues from surveillance camera footage. The East Orange Police Department is working with the Essex County Prosecutor’s office to investigate the matter.
The Web site Neighborhood Scout noted that East Orange has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country, including rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon.
Local residents described Singh as an affable fellow with an easy smile, who readily extended credit to his regulars.
The Sikh Coalition noted in a Facebook post that it is monitoring the case. “We share our deepest condolences with the family,” said the organization.
Simran Jeet Singh, an Indian American senior religion fellow at the Sikh Coalition, posted that this was the third attack on Sikhs in less than two weeks. “So tired of all this sadness,” he said.
Terlok Singh’s apparent stabbing follows two attacks against Sikhs in Central California. On July 31, Surjit Malhi of Keyes, Calif., was attacked by two still-unidentified men who severely beat him as he was putting up campaign signs for Republican Congressman Jeff Denham (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2M9RZIR). The attackers spray-painted his truck with a Nazi sign and shouted to the Indian American “go back to your country.”
A week later, Sahib Singh, 71, was attacked in Manteca, Calif., as he was taking a stroll. Two men wearing hoodies threw the elderly man to the ground and pummeled him with blows, then spat on him as they fled on foot.
One of the two attackers has been identified as Tyrone McAllister, 18, who is the son of Union City, Calif., police chief Darryl McAllister.
The police chief has apologized to the community.
