Over a dozen Indian American and South Asian American students throughout the country were among the 200-plus students honored recently as 2018 Goldwater Scholars by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, its chair Peggy Goldwater Clay announced March 30.
The 211 undergraduate sophomores and junior scholars selected based on their academic merit were chosen for the 2018-2019 academic year from a field of 1,280 nominees studying in natural sciences, mathematics and engineering fields at more than 2,000 colleges or universities. Another 281 nominees were named with honorable mention status.
The foundation noted that 110 of the scholars are men, 99 are women, and virtually all intend to obtain a doctorate as their highest degree objective.
Twenty-nine scholars are mathematics and computer science majors, 142 are majoring in the natural sciences and 40 are majoring in engineering. Many of the scholars have dual majors in a variety of mathematics, science, engineering, and computer science, it said.
The one- and two-year scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board up to a maximum of $7,500 per year.
Mika Jain, of Stanford University, is studying physics and astronomy. Jain’s career goal is to earn a doctorate in biophysics or applied physics and develop new single-cell and single-molecule tools for functional genetics to advance both fundamental biology and medicine, and teach at the university level.
Nitya Mani studies mathematics and computer science at Stanford University. She plans to obtain a doctorate in mathematics and have a research-focused career in academia studying algebraic number theory and using algebraic methods to tackle problems across disciplines as a professor.
Engineering student at the University of Southern California Nina Singh has a career goal of achieving a medical degree/doctorate in biomedical engineering and conduct translational research to create longer-lasting and more effective drug regimens for cancer patients as a professor at an academic hospital.
Trisha Dalapati of the University of Georgia is a life sciences student. Her career goal includes achieving a medical/doctorate degree in infectious diseases and conduct research on pathogeneses of infectious diseases with the aim of identifying potential therapeutic targets and developing diagnostic tests.
Ojas Pradhan of the University of Iowa studies engineering. He intends to earn a doctorate degree in chemical engineering and conduct research in drug delivery in industry or academia.
Meena Jagadeesan studies CISE at Harvard College. She hopes to earn a doctorate in theoretical computer science and go on to conduct research in algorithms and related areas.
Also chosen from Harvard is Vaibhav Mohanty, a physics and astronomy student. Mohanty’s career goal is to earn a doctorate in theoretical physics and then to conduct research in condensed matter physics and soft matter/biophysics, and teach and mentor at the university level.
Meenakshi Chakraborty is a life sciences student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Chakraborty’s goal is to pursue a doctorate degree, followed by a research career that combines computation and biological experiments to address fundamental problems pertinent to human health.
Minhal Ahmed of Northeastern University intends to pursue a medical degree/doctorate degree in bioengineering with a focus on neuroscience. As a physician-scientist, Ahmed hopes to engineer new treatments for neurological diseases and teach at the university level
Kritika Singh, also of Northeastern University, intends to pursue a medical/doctorate in chemical biology. Singh’s career goal is to conduct research at the nexus of chemical biology and engineering in order to provide new and innovative therapies for patients.
Edridge D’Souza of the University of Massachusetts Amherst is a life sciences student. His career goal is to become a research scientist in the field of genomics. He aims to become a principal investigator heading a molecular biology lab and will pursue a doctorate degree.
Aditya Mohan of Johns Hopkins University will pursue a medical/doctorate in tumor immunology and oncolytic virology. Mohan hopes to conduct research and leverage synthetic biology principles to create and innovate new cancer immunotherapies.
Tanay Wakhare is a mathematical sciences student at the University of Maryland. Wakhare has a career goal of earning a doctorate degree in combinatorial number theory, and explore problems at the interface of combinatorics and number theory.
Pranav Warman, a life sciences student at Duke University, will pursue a doctorate in computational neuroscience. Later, Warman hopes to conduct research in computational and mathematical techniques to better understand neurological diseases and teach students at the university level.
Engineering student at Duke University Shomik Verma wants to pursue a doctorate in mechanical engineering focusing on energy. For a career goal, Verma hopes to develop novel renewable energy technologies then conduct research in energy and teach at the university level.
Zoheb Hirani is a chemistry student at Trinity University. He hopes to pursue a doctorate in chemistry. Later, as a career goal, Hirani wants to conduct research in enzyme design for the production of fuels and work in industrial chemistry in energy.
Goldwater Scholars have been awarded 91 Rhodes Scholarships, 131 Marshall Awards, 150 Churchill Scholarships, 100 Hertz Fellowships and numerous other distinguished awards like the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships, the foundation said.
The scholarship program, honoring Sen. Barry Goldwater, was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue careers in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. All told, the foundation has handed out 8,132 scholarships worth approximately $65 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.