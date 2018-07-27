A San Jose, Calif., liquor store, run by an Indian American, was a hub of activity July 24 after news spread that the store had sold the only winning Mega Millions ticket for the $522 million jackpot.
1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20: these winning numbers made Kewal Sachdev, the owner of Ernie’s Liquors, the recipient of one million dollars. As the business that sold the ticket, reports the L.A. Times, the store will receive a one-million-dollar prize.
Ernie’s Liquors was the only retailer in the country to sell a ticket matching all six numbers drawn. The odds of matching all six numbers are about one in 302.5 million, according to the L.A. Times.
The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed confirmed the news, writing, “Only one #MegaMillions ticket matched all 6 numbers to win $522 MILLION!! And that ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie’s Liquors. #CALottery.”
A day later, July 25, the state lottery’s Twitter handle posted a photo showing the exterior of the store. The accompanying tweet read: “We’re out here in #SanJose celebrating last night’s big $543 MILLION #MegaMillions we in!”
“It’s all excitement here, that’s all I see right now, because a lot of people are just pouring in because they probably heard the news on the internet, the TV channel, radio,” Sachdev told KTVU-TV late June 24.
The name of the winner hasn’t been revealed.
