Indian American Gopal Goel, a member of the United States Physics Team, as well as five students from India, were among the individual gold medalists at the 2018 International Physics Olympiad.
The United States Physics Team ranked seventh out of 88 countries in the overall medal count and sixth in the aggregate point count at the 49th International Physics Olympiad, which was held July 21-29 in Lisbon, Portugal. The nine-day competition among the world's top high school physics students consisted of an Experimental Exam and a Theoretical Exam.
Goel, of Krishna Home School in Portland, Ore., scored a 9 in the experimental test and a 27 in the theory test for a total score of 36 at the contest.
The U.S. Team was led by Paul Stanley of Beloit College, JiaJia Dong of Bucknell University and Mark Eichenlaub of the University of Maryland.
"(The American Association of Physics Teachers) congratulates these exceptional student scholars. Their exceptional achievements in this international competition are a reflection of the work of their coaches, the entire 2018 Physics Team, the support of their families and the best of physics education," said Beth A. Cunningham, executive officer of AAPT, which founded the U.S. Physics Olympiad Program in 1986.
Pawan Goyal, Lay Jain, Siddharth Tiwari, Bhaskar Gupta and Nishant Abhangi were the five participants from India who captured gold at the competition.
Goyal topped the Indian students with a total score of 41.4 – 11.5 in experimental and 29.5 in theory. Jain scored 40.25 (10.75; 29.5), Tiwari with 37.05 (9.85; 27.2), Gupta scored 36.3 (9.9; 26.4) and Abhangi with 35.05 (5.65; 29.4) rounded out the Indian squad.
"It felt amazing that the five of us who came together at the event returned to India with a gold medal. It is a matter of pride for us to win a gold medal for our country," said Jain in a Firstpost.com report.
The International Physics Olympiad is an annual competition in physics for high school students aimed at promoting physics education. More than 85 countries participated in this event.
(See earlier India-West story here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.