A Montpelier, Vermont, Indian American middle school student has won the Vermont Scripps Spelling Bee and will represent the state at the national contest in Washington, D.C., reports AP.
Twelve-year-old Raghav Dhandi won the competition Mar. 21 by correctly spelling the word "slavering.”
The seventh-grader came in 3rd place in the state last year. He told The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus he thought he had made enough progress to win this year, but the victory still "feels like a dream."
He received a trophy and $250 for his college education.
Raghav says he is looking forward to the national championship in May, but wishes he had more time to study.
Earlier this month, Vasundara Govindarajan won the state spelling bee in Florida.
By correctly spelling the word "escadrille" during the final round of the 78th Miami Herald Spelling Bee, Govindarajan won her fourth consecutive competition.
Govindarajan, 14, an eighth grader at the Frank C. Martin International K-8 Center, topped Sabrina Soto, 14, and Hudson Kaplan, 11, in the final round, according to a Herald report.
Among the words the youngsters spelled in the final round included “cumbrous” (a synonym for cumbersome), “laterigrade” (running sideways), and “medlar” (a winter fruit), the report said.
It wasn’t until the 12th round of the final grouping that escadrille, a French squadron of aircraft, was correctly spelled by Govindarajan, naming her the Bee champion in the Miami-Dade competition.
In winning the competition for the fourth straight year, Govindarajan will take part in the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. The 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be her third national competition. In her first, she placed 22nd in the nation. In her second, she placed 44th, the report said.
Vasundara got into spelling by way of her older brother, Vaidya, who also went to nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.