An Indian American supporter of Rep. Jeff Denham, R-California, was allegedly the victim of a hate crime July 31 in central California, as he was putting up signs supporting his candidate.
Surjit Malhi, the owner of Millennium Transport in Turlock, California, was posting placards by the side of the road in Keyes, California, when he was approached by two men, who threw sand in his eyes, according to local media reports. The attackers then beat him in the head and chest, and shouted “go back to your country.”
Various news media reported that Malhi was beaten with a rod by two white males wearing hoodies. He was treated on-site for cuts and wounds.
The attackers also spray-painted Malhi’s truck with hate graffiti. His pickup was spray painted in large black letters with the words, “Go back to ur country,” alongside a Celtic cross. The image is a well-known white supremacist symbol, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic and other hate crimes across the country, reported The Modesto Bee.
“It’s very scary, you know,” Malhi, a 50-year-old Republican, told Sacramento CBS13, adding that he thought “they were going to shoot me.”
He told the news station that he believed his turban softened the blows of the attackers, who have not been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, and remain at large.
“I’m American 100 percent, no doubt, so they say, go back to my country? This is my country,” he said. “If you are a real American and you love America, you should not do that. That is not the American way.”
Malhi said he still suffers from dizziness and headaches as a result of the brutal beatings. The Indian American businessman is well known in the Central California community, and has raised thousands of dollars for charity, according to CBS13.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has labeled the incident a “heinous” hate crime, according to The Modesto Bee.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told the newspaper: “This is a random despicable criminal act against a member of the Sikh community.”
Stanislaus County Sheriff Sgt. Tom Letras told the newspaper that there was no relationship between the victims and suspects. The incident is considered an assault with a deadly weapon, as well as a hate crime.
The attack coincides with one of the deadliest moments in Sikh American history: on Aug. 6, 2012 morning, neo-Nazi Wade Michael Page gunned down six people who were attending Sunday prayers at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin, gurdwara.
People with information about the Keyes crime are asked to call Stanislaus County Sheriff Det. Ken Barringer at 209-525-7038.
