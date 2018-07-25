The husband of an Indian American Florida woman, and his parents received 24 months’ probation July 16 after pleading guilty to physical abuse.
Devbir Kalsi, 33, and his parents Jasbinder and Bhupinder stood without emotion in Hillsborough, Florida county 13th Judicial Court as Silky Gaind told Judge Christopher Nash the horrific story of being abused by her in-laws and husband. “Devbir physically and mentally abused me for many years,” she said.
Kalsi called his parents from India last September to allegedly “tame” his “disobedient wife.” All three were arrested Sept. 2, 2017, after a harrowing night in which they allegedly repeatedly abused Gaind. Prosecutor Christine Brown said in court before the sentencing that the victim showed multiple bruises to her head, neck, and torso. Gaind told the judge that Jasbinder threatened her with a knife.
The elder Kalsis have voluntarily agreed to self-deport to India; their passports were confiscated shortly after their arrests last fall. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting in the court room to take the couple into custody after the sentencing.
Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi faced charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911. Devbir Kalsi faced an additional charge of felony battery, and Jasbir Kalsi was accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a kitchen knife. Bhupinder Kalsi faced charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse. Gaind said in court that her mother-in-law sharply struck her with the back of her hand.
In March, Gaind successfully obtained a three-year restraining order against her husband. She also has sole custody of their child.
In an exclusive interview with India-West last April, Gaind, a systems analyst, told this newspaper that she and Kalsi had a love marriage: they met as students at a university in Chicago, Illinois, and dated for five years before tying the knot (see India-West story here).
“I really loved my husband with all my heart. I accepted his flaws and thought he would change, but he never did,” Gaind said.
“Once your husband puts his hands on you, it is a big red sign to get out of the relationship. He will tell you he will change, but he will never, ever change,” she told India-West at the time.
