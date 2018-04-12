Indian American teenager Anika Kumar, who founded ‘Forget Me Not,’ a friendly phone call program designed to reduce instances of isolation, loneliness, and depression among older adults, addressed the issue as a panelist at the prestigious South by Southwest Festival 2018.
In the session titled, “Not Only the Lonely: How We All Can Be Happier,” Kumar was among four speakers who discussed how to combat loneliness which can lead to increased incidences of depression, suicide, isolation and even complications from chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.
A Jefferson Award winner, Kumar, who was one of the youngest speakers, spoke of the effects of loneliness and isolation in the elder population and how to combat this prevalent issue. The session was a hit, which is why another session was added to accommodate all those interested in attending.
The 18-year-old had previously told India-West: “I was really pleasantly surprised how rewarding the work was. My favorite part of the service was to be able to sit down and have conversations with the older adults, and I realized that so many of them have such little social interaction that they suffer from loneliness and depression, etc., and the only real solution to the problem is human interaction.”
She also added that the program was mutually rewarding. (Read Kumar’s interview on Indiawest.com.)
The San Jose, Calif.-based teen conceived the idea of ‘Forget Me Not’ after a service experience at a local assisted living facility where she was particularly moved by the rich conversations she had with each of the residents. This was when she was 15.
After some further work and research, she discovered a myriad of ageism-related issues in her community, specifically social isolation.
Intent on tackling this issue, she met with many geriatricians and experts in the field of elder care which led her to design a telephone companionship program that would become ‘Forget Me Not.’ With help from her school and Episcopal Senior Communities, Kumar turned her brainchild into a reality.
Kumar, now a college freshman at UC Berkeley, is still involved with the organization and recruits high school volunteers for the program.
Kumar was the valedictorian of her high school class, and after college hopes to continue her work with older adults as a medical scientist.
The Junior League of San Jose selected Kumar for the 2018 Crystal Bowl Award for her work. The event will be held April 17 in Campbell, Calif.
