An Indian American high school student from Cupertino, Calif., showed off his expertise in robotics at the International Autonomous Robot Racing Challenge in Canada.
Though the one-man team of Surya Dantuluri called “RACCOON” did not claim victory at the worldwide event held at the University of Waterloo, he took ninth and finished ahead of four teams.
“As the only single man team and the only high schooler from the USA, I wanted to advance research in the fields of computer science and robotics on my own, which was a big challenge for me. So I spent months tirelessly working on a robot that could compete with other university-level teams,” Dantuluri, of Monta Vista High School, told India-West in an email.
Dantuluri demonstrated his skills, finishing with 266 points, outscoring teams from Georgia Tech, University of British Columbia, University of Western Ontario and University of Ottawa.
The high schooler said that an organizer at the event told him his feat was very surprising, adding that he wasn’t doing anything near as competent as Dantuluri when he was in high school.
“Other organizers, volunteers, and judges commended my work as a single high schooler coming from over 4,200 km away,” the student said.
The Indian American teen went into great detail talking about his journey in a personal blog, which can be found here.
In it, Dantuluri goes over his rising interest in robotics while in middle school and how he built on that in high school, leading up to this international competition.
Additionally, in the blog, he gets into full technical detail of building the robot that he put on display at the challenge, and his day-to-day experience in Canada and at the event.
“This year-long journey was a long, strenuous, emotional, and most of all fun adventure. I had many dreams as a middle schooler and this was one of the ones I overtime didn't think I could achieve,” he said.
