An Indian American teenaged girl from San Carlos, Calif., swam across the middle of Lake Tahoe Aug. 25, completing a trifecta of marathon swims.
Angel More, 15, said in a San Francisco Chronicle report that her energy to complete the 21.3-mile, 16-hour swim – beginning on the Camp Richardson side of the lake in California and concluding at Incline Village in Nevada – was chicken soup.
“I like chicken soup. It tastes good. Gives you a warm feeling,” More, who completed the swim while wearing merely a swimsuit, goggles and cap, told the publication.
She drank the soup about every half hour of her voyage in the water, which concluded just after 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Prior to the Tahoe swim, which serves as the toughest of the three long swims according to the swimmer, More completed swims in the Catalina and Santa Barbara channels. She is the youngest person ever to manage such a feat.
Tahoe, she said in the report, was longer, higher and colder, and the lack of salt water made her less buoyant and more prone to fatigue.
Long-distance swimming is actually fun and introspective, said More, a junior at Menlo School in Atherton.
She does most of her big swims in the middle of the night beneath the stars and enjoys watching the sun come up from her unique perspective, the report noted.
More’s efforts have gone into raising money for the Kansas City charity Children International, which provides food and medical treatment for poor children around the world. Her fans have contributed thousands of dollars, the report said.
The Southern California swimmer had crossed the 12-mile Santa Barbara channel, from Anacapa Island to Oxnard, in seven and a half hours in 2017. And she crossed the 20-mile Catalina channel, from Catalina Island to Los Angeles, in 14 and a half hours two months ago, the report said.
India-West adds: In the past, Angel has swum the Alcatraz swim 51 times and from Golden Gate to the Bay Bridge six times, her father Hemant told India-West in an email earlier. Also, she has swum internationally, including swims in Chile, Sweden, South Africa, and England. At the age of 13, she completed her first marathon swim doing a channel crossing, followed by a 12-mile round trip swim between Santa Cruz and Capitola. Then she went on to swim from Anacapa Island to Santa Barbara, a 12-mile swim, Hemant added.
She has raised $40,000 for kids in poverty and has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and attempted Mt. Aconcagua, Hemant noted, adding that Angel is continuing to raise money for Children International to help kids around the world escape poverty.
Angel brings her competitive nature to her studies as well, Hemant said. She is also keenly aware of the inequalities in our world and is making a contribution to rectifying them, he added.
