Tanishq Abraham pulled off an impressive feat recently when he graduated from U.C. Davis with honors at just 15 years old.
The Indian American student, who began taking college courses at 9 years old, earned a degree in biomedical engineering, graduating with highest honors, summa cum laude, according to a FOX 40 report.
"Of course I feel very happy, very excited, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments," Abraham said in the report.
"He’s got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him, pretty much," said his parents, Taji and Bijou Abraham, in the report.
The younger Abraham designed a device that could measure the heart rate of burn patients without touching them.
In a report by India-West earlier in Abraham’s educational quest, the teenager explained how the journey has not been easy for him. He dealt with plenty of rejection and roadblocks getting into his desired classes and obtaining admission to the college of his choice, largely due to his young age. His parents tirelessly pushed through these difficult stages so their son could continue his passion and love for learning.
Tanishq’s journey began at age 4 with his induction into the Mensa Society. From then on, it was a fast and furious adventure that involved homeschooling, college classes, research and conferences across the nation.
Being in classes with people twice or thrice his age “was not a big deal” and “it was fun for me,” he told India-West in the earlier interview. To other kids his age who are interested in following his path, Abraham had this advice: “Don’t give up your dreams and never forget your passion to learn. The sky’s the limit.”
He graduated from American River College in 2014 with three associate degrees. He then was accepted into U.C. Davis as well as U.C. Santa Cruz at 12 years old, ultimately choosing the school in Davis.
Next up for the recent graduate is heading to the lab at Davis for a doctorate and eventually medical school, the report said.
"Yeah, of course, what everybody likes to say and what I am also interested in is, of course, cancer and developing new treatments for cancer, more effective treatments for cancer," he said.
