Goutham Sundaram, a University of Portland tennis player, has been taken off the team roster after giving a speech that is being called “violent and misogynistic” in nature. The Indian American student later apologized, saying he was “profoundly sorry” for his opening monologue. “When I wrote the script for the Wally’s, I hoped to use self-deprecation and irony as a tool for sharing a few stories about my immigrant and diaspora experience,” he said. (Gautham Sundaram photo)