An Indian American tennis player at the University of Portland has been kicked off the team after a “sexually suggestive, misogynistic speech” in which he detailed his collegiate quest to “get white women to sleep with brown men,” according to a report in the New York Post.
Goutham Sundaram, a senior at the university, was an emcee at the athletic department’s fifth annual Wally Awards April 15, when he introduced himself with a speech in which he said he was going to open up, get real and “make the stage (his) locker room,” according to a column in the university’s student newspaper The Beacon by Olivia Sanchez.
Sundaram’s speech, Sanchez, a senior on the rowing team, wrote, detailed his “sexual pursuits during the last four years and explicitly stated that his main goal throughout college was not academic or even athletic, but sexual: to get white women to sleep with brown men.”
She went on to explain that in response to the speech, many student-athletes, including herself and several men’s basketball players, along with head basketball coach Terry Porter, walked out of the event. The university’s president, the Rev. Mark Poorman, however, remained seated, Sanchez wrote in the column titled, “Why I felt trapped by violent misogyny at the Wally Awards.”
“Go brown and turn your frown upside down,” Sundaram said repeatedly, according to Sanchez, adding that most of the audience laughed.
Sanchez added that Sundaram weaved in the story of how his parents met in India, his father’s pursuit of his mother and their immigration to the United States. He suggested that his parents’ immigration would be worth it if he could “hook up with a white girl,” she wrote.
Several other athletes left the room after Sundaram said, “Gandhi didn’t fast for 20 days so that I could get to America and not sleep with white women,” Sanchez said.
“Tonight, I had two options. I could stand by and listen to Sundaram perpetuate rape culture and violence against women, or I could stand up and walk out, and risk coming off as a ‘crazy lady’ who ‘can’t take a joke,’” Sanchez, who is the news and managing editor of The Beacon, wrote. “I have pushed myself physically, mentally and emotionally to achieve success. This night was supposed to be about me. About all of us. Instead, it was a ‘locker room’: one that I was excluded from since I couldn’t get the joke. The ‘joke’ was never meant for me.”
Sundaram apologized in an email sent to the university’s athletic program for “taking away from the focus” of the annual sports banquet.” And in a letter to the editor addressing the university community, Sundaram offered his apology April 18 and wrote how “profoundly sorry” he was for his opening monologue.
“When I wrote the script for the Wally’s, I hoped to use self-deprecation and irony as a tool for sharing a few stories about my immigrant and diaspora experience,” explained Sundaram. “I realize now that it does not matter what was written in jest or what was said in sarcasm; the crux of the content was grossly inappropriate, and I am unquestionably in the wrong for that.”
He further noted that “The words I spoke should have no place in history, they should have no place in today, and more importantly I commit to ensuring they have no part in our future.”
“I hope to become a better classmate, friend, son, brother, and person through this process,” he said.
