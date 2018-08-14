Bina Palnitkar, a shareholder and trial lawyer at the global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, has been selected as a Law360 Trials Rising Star for 2018.
This year, Law360 recognized 168 attorneys under 40, chosen out of 1,200 entries for their outstanding legal talent and career achievements, according to a news release.
“Bina has a level of drive and dedication that her colleagues at Greenberg Traurig and clients appreciate. Despite her top-notch performance and formidable record of accomplishments, she never stops pushing to get more done,” said Lori G. Cohen, co-chair of the firm's global litigation practice, chair of the firm's trial practice group and chair of the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation practice, in a statement.
Palnitkar was selected for her remarkable achievements in Greenberg Traurig’s Dallas, Texas, office, as well as her commitment to pro bono and volunteer work. The Indian American attorney is acclaimed for her ability to think quickly and creatively under pressure, her passion for diversity in the legal and overall community, and her exceptional courtroom proficiency, the release said.
As an associate, Palnitkar started honing her legal skills, which led her to first-chair a trial on behalf of a firm client while she was still an associate, demonstrating both her technical skills and out-of-the-box strategy, it added.
Palnitkar is dedicated to pro bono work and to improving the community around her. Among her most meaningful contributions is Mahila, a nonprofit she created to help impoverished women in India start their own businesses, it said.
Mahila raised $80,000 in its first few months, directly impacting the lives of more than 20,000 people. Palnitkar also devotes significant time to projects involving cancer, a cause about which she is deeply passionate, the firm added.
Palnitkar earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin and later received her law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law.
