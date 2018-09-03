The American Society for Metals, now known as ASM International, recently announced its 2018 cohort of Fellows, with three Indian-origin individuals among the recipients.
The fellowship honor, established in 1969, recognizes members for their distinguished contributions to materials science and engineering and to develop a broadly-based forum of technical and professional leaders to serve as advisors to the society.
Among the Indian-origin Fellows are Susmita Bose, M. Kamaraj and Udayan Pathak.
Bose is the Herman and Brita Lindholm Endowed Chair Professor at Washington State University. The Indian American educator was named a Fellow “for significant contribution in materials science and engineering involving interdisciplinary research towards biomaterials, additive manufacturing, advanced ceramic materials and mentoring of graduate and undergraduate students,” ASM said.
Kamaraj is a professor of metallurgical and materials engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in Chennai. He was named “for significant contributions to the understanding of tribological behavior of surface coatings and development of wear resistant coatings for hydropower turbine blades, bio-implants and dissimilar joints for automobiles.”
Pathak is the deputy general manager of the Pune-based Tata Motors Ltd.’s Engineering Research Centre. He was named “for developing innovative solutions that achieve significant cost saving and sustainability in materials and processes for automotive applications and for attracting and mentoring young minds to pursue careers in materials engineering.”
A total of 27 people was named 2018 Fellows. Additional Fellows may be elected to this distinguished body in subsequent years. The solicited guidance, which the Fellows will provide, will enhance the capability of ASM as a technical community of materials science and engineering in the years ahead, it said.
The group of Fellows will be honored at ASM’s annual awards dinner Oct.16 in Columbus, Ohio during Materials Science & Technology 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.