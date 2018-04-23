U.N. Women announced April 11 that it has created a new role – the Executive Coordinator and Spokesperson on Addressing Sexual Harassment and Other Forms of Discrimination – to which Indian American policy leader Purna Sen has been appointed.
Sen brings extensive expertise and experience to this assignment with almost three decades of work as an activist, violence against women and human rights expert, academic and politician. Significantly, Sen led the “Above the Parapet” project at the Institute of Public Affairs at The London School of Economics, which explored the experiences of high profile women in public life – politics, diplomacy, academia and civil society – and how the lessons learned could benefit women who follow.
In her new role, Sen will call upon supporting states, government administrations and the private sector to ensure actions are taken to respond to women’s experiences of sexual harassment. She will ask women to share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault and also ask for examples of good practices, policies and laws dealing with harassment.
“There needs to be greater recognition of the regularity and widespread nature of harassment that women face. Women’s accounts tell the world how pervasive this is and we will support this momentum – we want to hear from you wherever you are,” Sen, who currently serves as the U.N. Women’s Director of Policy Division, said in a press statement announcing the new role.
“#MeToo has shown women’s powerful solidarity and given notice to abusers; it is incumbent on employers and others in authority to create respectful and safe workplaces. Where there are good examples, I want to publicize and share these too.”
“Our efforts need to be true to victims’ experiences so any accounts shared with us – both good and bad – will help us to see that this initiative for change is aligned with the reality that they face,” said Sen.
U.N. Women’s executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the new role was created because the organization was “saddened and angered by women’s experiences of sexual harassment and committed to seeing its end.”
“U.N. Women was established to protect and promote women’s rights,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said when announcing the measure. “We have a unique role to play in driving action towards accountability.”
“This means zero tolerance for violence and harassment, and actions to ensure that victims are supported” she said. “We currently see practices and cultural norms that enable harassment and penalize victims. This has to change.”
“In her new role and with her directly relevant background, Purna will help address the deep-rooted patterns of inequality and abuse of women,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said.
“Women around the world have given notice to impunity for such violence and abuse and they are right. There is an urgent need to build on the current momentum to respond, prevent and stop sexual harassment wherever it is, both within and outside the U.N.,” added Mlambo-Ngcuka.
