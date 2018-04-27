Indian American writer and editorial strategist Zarna Surti has created a platform where women of color can share their stories and be heard and seen.
The Los Angeles-based Surti has launched a print magazine, “Tonal,” dedicated to celebrating the strength, ambition, and beauty in women of color.
Even though Surti had been wanting to do this for some time, she became even more passionate about the project after the presidential election and felt it was one way she could help, she told fashionista.com. “I was also trying figure out how to make my own statement and my own place within everything, and I think that a lot of times we have to use our skills to do that, and that's my skill and that's how I know how to have a voice," she said, adding, "I think there's something nice about it being a group of women doing it for other women."
She told the website that a lot of people start magazines but they are so similar that it’s hard for them to be distinct. Her magazine, she said, will feature women of color as contributors, profile subjects and models in fashion editorials.
Every issue will be based around a different tone and the feelings, visuals, and the stories it evokes. The first is nude (there is no nudity in it), and the second will be red.
“It's almost choosing a feeling first and then a color,” Surti told fashionista.com.
The first issue, a sprawling 300-page hardcover magazine with over 50-plus contributing writers, photographers, and creatives based in New York, Los Angeles, Morocco, and London, is now available for purchase for $50.
Tonal’s first issue has no advertisements, in what Surti described to businessoffashion.com as a “conscious decision” to clearly establish the publication’s identity. In the future, she wants to work with brands on non-traditional advertising, such as events, podcasts, playlists, branded content and even augmented or virtual reality products, she said.
Surti also hosts a bi-monthly podcast celebrating women of color and topics surrounding them. The podcast is a brand extension of Tonal magazine. She also runs a creative agency, Tonal Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.