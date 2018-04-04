Indian American data scientist Yogesh Chawla topped his opponent by about 5 points in claiming a county board supervisor post in Wisconsin.
Chawla, with 52.6 percent of the vote, defeated opponent Pam Porter, who tallied 47.3 percent of the vote, in taking over the seat vacated by John Hendrick.
The seat represents Madison's East Side and the Town of Blooming Grove.
“We’re really eager to start the work to make District 6 a great place to live for all our neighbors,” he said moments after the final results were tallied, according to a Madison365.com report.
“We want to work hard at tackling some of the racial disparities and tackling some of the environmental challenges. We’re eager to get to work,” he added.
Chawla in February finished in the top two of the primary election for the supervisor seat, about 3 points behind Porter (see India-West article here) but managed to swing some votes in the weeks leading up to the April 3 general election.
The victor is the son of immigrants from India. He previously told the Madison publication that running for office is the next step in his American dream.
“We had the American Dream in our hearts,” when his family came to the United States, he told Madison365.
“We had strong support from our civic institutions like public education. That American dream we had is slipping away," he said.
"I can see it slipping. We were taught that if you work hard and help your neighbors, opportunity will be endless for you. I don’t think that is the case anymore. I don’t think that American Dream is available to everyone in Dane County right now,” he added in the report.
Chawla is the fourth person of color to join the current 37-member Board, joining Jamie Kuhn, Patrick Miles and Shelia Stubbs, the report noted.
He is the second Indian American ever elected to the Dane County Board, it said.
Chawla has said that his work as a software and data specialist could help him address racial disparities in Dane County.
“I think that’s something we don’t have a great history with and it needs to be made a priority,” Chawla said in a Wisconsin State Journal report.
Chawla has some political experience, having previously worked as a city of Madison election official, absentee ballot courier and former special registration deputy, Progressive Dane Steering Committee and former co-chair, Democratic Party volunteer and canvasser.
He said he is running for the post because the "district deserves an activist who will work hard to implement progressive change for our community," according to a The Cap Times report.
"Dane County has some of the most alarming racial disparities in the entire country within our criminal justice system, schools, and in terms of economic opportunity," he said in the report. "I will make it a priority to change that."
Additionally, Chawla has served on the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood association as a Yahara representative, was an Atwoodfest organizer and volunteer, a Legacy Solar co-op member, and co-founder of the Premiere Generation Ink poetry publishing company, among other stops.
A graduate of the State University of New York-Binghamton, earning a bachelor's in computer science, Chawla said that, if elected, he will prioritize connecting the work of the county board to its neighborhood, and work hard to make sure all of our neighbors can participate fully in county government.
In other races held April 3, Ankur Patel was running in an eight-candidate field in California's 45th Legislative District state assembly special election.
Patel, a Democrat, finished fourth, failing to advance to the general election. His 10.1 percent of the vote was 22 points behind top vote-getter and fellow Democrat Jesse Gabriel, who tallied 32 percent of the vote. Gabriel will be against Republican Justin Clark, who finished second with 27.1 percent of the vote. Democrat Tricia Robbins Kasson finished third with 16 percent of the vote.
