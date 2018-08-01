An Indian American youngster in California, Ankith Maremanda, recently held a fundraiser concert event to raise awareness of the science of human anatomy at the elementary and middle school levels.
The event, held July 14, was to benefit Ace Charter School in San Jose, Calif., and Cesar Chavez School in East Palo Alto.
Maremanda presented the proceeds of the event, organized by his club Human Anatomy for Youth, to Cesar Chavez and Green Oaks Academy at Ravenswood Middle School after school site coordinator Kimberly Cheadle and San Jose City Councilman Tam Nguyen.
The proceeds, a total of $3,000, will go towards the development of science equipment, field trips for kids to tech museums and preparing them for science fairs.
Maremanda is a senior at Santa Clara High School. He says on the club website, www.humananatomyforyouth.org, that he has always been fascinated about human anatomy.
"I thought sharing what I learned to younger kids would be beneficial towards their scientific endeavors," he said on the site.
Maremanda moved to the Bay Area nine years ago. In exploring the area, the teenager noticed the discrepancies between schools in affluent and underprivileged areas of the South Bay, and decided to help level the playing field by offering a comprehensive course on anatomy that engaged students through a mix of conceptual activities, such as PowerPoints and online models, along with hands-on activities such as games like Simon Says and model-building, he described in a news release.
“The human body is a miraculous thing. It is like a well-oiled machine that responds to the stimuli around it. Therefore, it is only natural that kids learn about the body. In a way, they are learning about themselves to the deepest extent possible,” Maremanda said.
In order to jumpstart his organization, Maremanda sent 127 emails about the benefits of his program to schools in the Santa Clara, San Jose, Fremont, Los Gatos and Milpitas school districts.
His first reply came two months later from Milpitas-based Robert Randall Elementary School. Maremanda said the kids at the school were “enthusiastic and smart” and “were able to grasp concepts in a day that at one point took me three days. I gained a greater interest in teaching thanks to this first preliminary exposure.”
After getting his first testimonial from Robert Randall, Maremanda decided to build on his success, and expanded the program to Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Laurelwood Elementary and ACE Charter School.
Within the six months his program has been running, students, originally uninterested in the basic workings of the skeletal system, have become aspiring nurses and surgeons, he said.
“Being involved in the educational growth of these kids has been a positively life-changing experience, and I have become more appreciative of teaching. I would like to pursue further teaching opportunities within and outside my program,” Maremanda said.
He hopes that he can expand to more schools in order to bolster scientific curiosity in kids who do not have many opportunities to pursue their interests in a STEM related field.
