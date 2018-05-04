Fifteen Indian American students from the University of California Davis Sikh Cultural Association joined a candlelight vigil April 24, led by the Organization for Minorities of India, to protest the gang-rape and fatal strangulation of Asifa Bano, an 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and strangled near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
Separately, the Indian American Muslim Council held an evening vigil for Asifa April 29 in San Jose, Calif. “In recent months India has witnessed an alarming rise in violence against women and children,” said IAMC organizer Rehana Syed in a press statement.
Syed spoke about Asifa, and an unnamed 18-year-old girl who was raped in the Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by a sitting member of the State Assembly. The victim's father was arrested when he went to report the crime and was subsequently murdered in police custody. The victim attempted to commit suicide after she was brutalized.
“These cases highlight the egregious failure of the law enforcement and criminal justice system that is failing to protect India's women and children from such violent crimes,” said Syed.
At UC Davis, students observed a moment of silence before discussing the brutal crime against Asifa. They held up posters bearing an image of the little girl, who was grazing horses in Kathua village when she was forcibly taken to a nearby Hindu temple, locked, drugged and gang-raped over the next few days. Her strangled body was found dumped in the forest on Jan. 17, a week after she was reported missing. Eight men have been arrested thus far, including a retired government official, Sanji Ram, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.
Police reports indicate that the motive behind the crime was to terrorize Asifa’s community, nomadic Muslims known as Bakarwals, and drive them away from the region. Her father, Mohammad Yusuf Pujwala, told The New York Times, “But we have land here and life here. This is home for us.”
“This grotesque crime is breaking hearts around the world,” said UC Davis Sikh Cultural Association president Tanroop Singh, in a press statement.
“The powerless child’s body showed signs of torture. But instead of calling for justice, the Indian State and its affiliates are rallying to support the killers,” said Bhajan Singh, founding director of OFMI.
Vigils were also held in San Diego, Calif., and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and earlier in Washington, D.C.; New York; New Jersey; Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Mass.; Seattle, Wash.; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Minneapolis, Minn., said a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.