Indian American civil rights leader Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, led a national press call April 5, examining the impacts of underfunding and a new question on citizenship to the accuracy of the 2020 Census count. “The level of distrust is already high,” said Gupta, adding that the citizenship question would have a severe impact on the undercounting of the Indian American community. (Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)