The Peterson Institute for International Economics July 31 announced that Arvind Subramanian will rejoin the institute as a nonresident senior fellow.
Subramanian began his fellow tenure Aug. 1, also serving as a visiting lecturer in public policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Subramanian has served as the chief economic advisor to the government of India since October 2014.
He left that post with aspirations of coming back to the U.S. for research and writing opportunities (see previous article here).
“I am delighted to welcome Arvind, our valued colleague, back to the Peterson Institute team this fall,” says Adam S. Posen, president of PIIE. “I am looking forward to his incredible energy, productivity, and creativity with us on the full range of topics that he covers, including the Indian economy, long-term growth and development, international trade, and many other timely and important economic themes.”
As chief economic adviser, Subramanian oversaw the publication of the annual Economic Survey of India, which became a widely read document on Indian economic policy and development and elevated the public discourse on economics.
Among the major proposals carried out during his tenure were increases in public investment, a uniform goods and services tax, attempts to tackle the Twin Balance Sheet challenge by enacting a bankruptcy code, creating the financial and digital platform for connectivity and codifying the flexible inflation targeting regime.
Minister Arun Jaitley has said that Subramanian “thought ahead and, therefore, came out with futuristic ideas on rationalization of removal of ‘subsidies for the rich,’ universal basic income, [and] climate change,” according to the institute.
Subramanian joined PIIE in 2007 and later in 2013 was designated as the Dennis Weatherstone Senior Fellow. At the Institute he has written two critically acclaimed books: “Eclipse: Living in the Shadow of China’s Economic Dominance,” published in September 2011; and “India’s Turn: Understanding the Economic Transformation,” published by Oxford University Press in December 2009.
Foreign Policy magazine named him one of the world’s top 100 global thinkers in 2011. He has written extensively for many academic journals on growth, trade, development, aid, India, Africa, and the World Trade Organization. His op-eds and essays have been published in the Economist, Financial Times, Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, New York Review of Books, and he had a widely-read column in the Business Standard, India’s leading financial daily, the institute said.
Before joining PIIE, Subramanian was the assistant director in the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund. He served at the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade from 1988 to 1992 during the Uruguay Round of trade negotiations and previously taught at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and Johns Hopkins’ School for Advanced International Studies.
Subramanian earned his undergraduate degree from St. Stephens College, his M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad, and his M.Phil and D.Phil degrees from the University of Oxford.
