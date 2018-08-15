The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Aug. 15 celebrated the 72nd Independence Day of India at the Embassy Residence.
The event was attended by numerous members of the Indian American community.
India Ambassador Navtej Sarna at the event unfurled the tri-color followed by singing of the national anthem.
Sarna then addressed the guests and read out the Indian president's address to the nation. He also handed out prizes to the Indian American children who participated in the singing of patriotic songs and a speech competition on the topic, "India of My Dreams," organized by the Embassy as part of the India@70 celebrations.
Following the prizes, a brief cultural program involving a rendition of patriotic songs by school children was also organized to mark the occasion.
