PHILADELPHIA— India’s Energy Minister Piyush Goyal — who directed a fast-track effort to electrify 18,000 villages in remote parts of India — is this year’s recipient of the Carnot Prize, awarded by the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design.
Goyal, the fourth recipient of the award, will receive the honor at a special ceremony Oct. 19. Goyal is the former minister of power and renewables and current minister of railways and coal.
Speaking from his ministerial offices in New Delhi, Goyal said, “It is both a personal honor as well as a tribute to the efforts of all involved in this great work throughout India to be recognized with the Carnot Prize by the University of Pennsylvania.”
“Minister Goyal’s efforts demonstrate what it takes to create a just energy transition—courage amidst complexity,” said Mark Alan Hughes, founding faculty director of the Kleinman Center, in a statement released Aug. 9.
“Providing power to the world’s energy poor turns on the lights—and also empowers education, sanitation, and health care. It closes the gap between the haves and have nots,” said Hughes.
The International Energy Agency reports that in the year 2000, less than half of India’s population had access to electricity. Now, more than 80 percent of the population has access to electricity.
“If this pace continues, India will have universal electrification by 2020, ‘one of the largest successes in the history of electrification,’” noted the IEA.
The Kleinman Center noted that Goyal has also been instrumental in reforming India’s power markets and expanding renewable energy, in an effort to meet the country’s Paris Agreement targets. While India has relied heavily on coal to power up the country — like China in recent years and the United States decades ago —India’s coal expansion appears to have peaked and the permanent transition to cleaner energy is underway, it noted.
The Center also praised Goyal for successfully retiring outdated coal plants while launching an ambitious renewable energy expansion program. Although India is the world’s fourth top CO2 emitter, the country is currently at 20 percent renewables and is on solid footing to reach a 40 percent renewable mix by 2030, it noted.
“We applaud the Honorable Minister Goyal for his courageous work in crafting policy capable of meeting the biggest challenges in energy,” said Frederick Steiner, Dean and Paley Professor at PennDesign, in a press statement.
The Carnot Prize is named in memory of French scientist Sadi Carnot, who in 1824 published “Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire,” which is recognized as the first statement of what is now known as the second law of thermodynamics.
Carnot recognized that the power of the steam engine would produce a great revolution in human development; the prize is intended to honor those leading revolutions in energy policy to further progress and prosperity.
The award ceremony will kick off with a lecture in honor of the recipient by a Penn faculty member. Following the lecture, Goyal will receive this year’s Carnot Prize. While at Penn, Goyal will also have a recorded podcast conversation with Energy Policy Now host Andy Stone, meet with Penn students with interests in energy and India, and be a featured guest on the radio talk show Knowledge@Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.