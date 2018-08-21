Former U.S. President Barack Obama (left) gestures as he pays his respects alongside India’s Energy Minister Piyush Goyal (center) at Raj Ghat, India's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2015. Goyal will receive this year’s Carnot Prize, awarded by the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)