Sharath Koppu, a 26-year-old Indian student from Telangana who was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was shot dead inside a restaurant during an armed robbery, July 6. UMKC’s Indian American Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal, in a condolence message, said July 7: "Sharath and I share an Indian heritage, but all of us at UMKC share in the grief such tragedies bring.” (IANS photo)