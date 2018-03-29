Indian scientist Dr. Prakash Chand Jain was awarded the H.J. Bhabha Memorial Award during the 105th Indian Science Congress.
Jain, of the Defense Research and Development Organization, was bestowed the honor by India’s Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan.
The scientist was named the recipient for his contributions towards the development of science and technology, specifically in the realm of aerospace engineering, according to a news release.
The ISC, a five-day event that draws in scientists from throughout the country, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Imphal.
"I feel overwhelmed and humbled on recognition of my contributions at the highest level towards advancement of science and technology. This award further adds to my sense of responsibility and commitment in order to deliver the greater service to the nation in the days ahead,” Jain said in a statement. “I am extremely thankful to my mentors at DRDO, my alma mater IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay and my colleagues at DRDL who helped me in this journey.”
Jain, who also recently received the honor of being named a 2018 AIAA Associated Fellow (see India-West article here), is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He is a BOYSCAST Fellow from Pennsylvania State University and studied advanced leadership at the George Washington University.
He is a Fellow of Aeronautical Society of India and a Fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences and Fellow of Institution of Engineers in India.
