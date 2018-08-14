A 63-year-old visitor from India was sentenced Aug. 8 to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting the 7-year-old daughter of his hosts in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Sadashiv Walunj was sentenced by Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Rea Boylan after pleading no contest to aggravated indecent assault of a child. He will face deportation to India after serving his sentence.
Boylan imposed the sentence after accepting the terms of a plea agreement negotiated between Kohler and defense attorney Ryan L. Hyde, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.
Walunj was charged in December 2017 with sexual assault on multiple occasions while staying at the home of the girl’s parents. He admitted the crimes when confronted by the victim’s father, Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler told the judge.
Walunj, who spoke with the assistance of an interpreter, denied none of the allegations against him, but offered no explanation for his crimes, which occurred in the family’s home and in the car of the young girl’s mother.
Walunj hails from the same village in India as his hosts, whose names have not been revealed to protect the child. When he came to the U.S. to visit his son in New Jersey, the parents invited him to stay with them for part of the time. They referred to him as “Baba.”
The first visit, in late September and early October, lasted five days; the second, in November, lasted two days. After the child confided in her father about the assaults, the father confronted Walunj, who admitted his actions, according to the DA’s office.
Prosecutor Kohler said in a press release that the victim’s parents approved of the plea agreement, which kept their daughter from having to appear in court. The parents did not appear in court for the sentencing.
Walunj, believed to be a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested Jan. 16. As of press time Aug. 13, he had not been assigned to a state prison.
