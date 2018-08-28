The LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization Aug. 24 announced the three laureates of the 2018 LUI Che Woo Prize, with the Pratham Education Foundation among the recipients.
The prize is awarded in recognition of extraordinary efforts to overcome the most significant issues facing the world.
Pratham was the winner of the Positive Energy Prize which this year had the specific area of focus elimination of illiteracy.
Dedicated to improving quality of education and contributing to literacy attainment, Pratham directly helps 1 million children attain basic literacy and numeracy annually.
Profoundly wedded to evidence-based models, it is now one of the largest NGOs in India and focuses on high-quality, low-cost interventions which address gaps in the education system, according to a news release.
Through replicable, scalable models that emphasize result-driven accountability, Pratham is able to achieve lasting and widely influential success in India’s educational landscape and beyond, creating an adaptable demonstration model for governments, it said.
“We are both surprised and delighted to have won the LUI Che Woo Prize! Our own values and vision of making the world a better, more positive place are very similar to that of the prize, and this generous honor from an international award will greatly support the work of Pratham in continuing to promote quality education to the children who are most in-need,” Rukmini Banerji, CEO of the Pratham Education Foundation, said.
World Meteorological Organization and Hans-Josef Fell were also named winners, receiving the Welfare Betterment Prize and the Sustainability Prize, respectively.
The 2018 LUI Che Woo Prize laureates were unveiled at a Aug. 24 event, with guests including Dr. Lui Che Woo, founder and chairman of the Board of Governors cum Prize Council of the LUI Che Woo Prize; Dr. Moses Cheng Mo-chi, member of the board of governors of LUI Che Woo Prize Ltd.; and Prof. Lawrence J. Lau, chairman of the Prize Recommendation Committee.
“This year’s laureates have contributed tremendously in enhancing sustainability, welfare of mankind and bringing about positive energy, and are unanimously selected by the Prize Council,” Woo said. “I am truly grateful for the concerted effort of the Prize Council, Prize Recommendation Committee and the Selection Panels to make the recognition of such outstanding laureates possible. Congratulations once again.”
Looking ahead, the prize will continue to evolve and to further widen its scope of each prize category, enabling the nomination of more individuals and organizations which have made outstanding contributions across a broad array of diverse arenas, it said.
