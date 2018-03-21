A considerable amount of backlash has been aimed at an India-based publisher for the company releasing a children’s book on “Great Leaders” that features the image of Adolf Hitler among the other greats on the book’s cover.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper said in a statement of the B. Jain’s Pegasus division publication that “Placing Hitler alongside truly great political and humanitarian leaders is an abomination that is made worse as it targets young people with little or no knowledge of world history,” the New York Post reported.
The Center added that the book be pulled from stores and its online site.
In addition to Hitler, the book’s cover has photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Barack Obama and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the publication noted.
A blurb on the back of the 2016 book says its purpose is to “focus on some of these powerful world leaders who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their countries,” it said
Cooper countered the betterment claim, noting that Hitler’s “vision almost destroyed our planet started WWII, which left tens of millions dead, and mass-murdered 6 million Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, the report said
The rabbi said a member of the Los Angeles center bought a copy of “Great Leaders” at the Krithi International Book Fair in Cochin, India, the report said.
