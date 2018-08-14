The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, in a statement released Aug. 8, addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct that have emerged against Ravi Karkara, senior advisor to the assistant secretary general for UN Women.
At least eight men have accused the Indian UN official of using his prestige and position to sexually harass them, five sources with knowledge of the investigation told Newsweek.
UN Women had announced the investigation in December 2017 after stating that it had received allegations of sexual misconduct involving one of its staff members. The world body has refrained from naming Karkara in its statements.
“UN Women continues to ensure that the case is investigated thoroughly and receiving the priority it deserves. We recognize the gravity with which such cases should be treated and have taken the allegations very seriously at every stage,” the organization stated. “Ending all forms of sexual and gender-based violence is at the heart of UN Women’s mission. As recent events have shown, the United Nations and UN Women are not immune from allegations of sexual misconduct.”
According to the statement, the investigation by the Office of Audit and Investigations of the UN Development Program’s Office is nearing its completion and “UN Women continues to urge for the speedy finalization of the investigation process.”
No charges have been filed in the 13-month ongoing investigation, according to Newsweek. On July 26, a spokesperson for UN Women told the publication that the probe’s “subject remains on administrative leave” and that, while still on UN payroll, the person “is not currently performing any active function.”
The statement detailed that once the report setting out the findings of the investigation is shared with UN Women, “if the facts warrant it,” UN Women will initiate a disciplinary process under the UN Women Legal Policy for addressing non-compliance with UN Standards of Conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.