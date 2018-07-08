Indian teen Arshdeep Singh Gandey, who went missing in Osceola County, Florida, over the June 30 weekend, has been found safe.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that the 14-year-old has been recovered in good health in Washington state and is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
Gandey, who was visiting the U.S. from India with a group, reportedly left the group without the chaperone’s knowledge, taking with him almost all of his property. He boarded a bus to Washington state, where he approached law enforcement officers on his own, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Detectives launched a search for the missing teen after he went missing June 30 in the vicinity of the Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, Florida.
