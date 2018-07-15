The Indians for Collective Action June 28 announced its 50th annual celebration will take place Oct. 20 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif., which promises to mark its five decades of investment in social development.
The conference and expo serves as a forum to honor, inspire and empower all non-profit organizations in India and the U.S., the San Francisco Bay Area-based organization said in a news release.
Among those who are expected to speak at the Golden Jubilee event are some of the leading social entrepreneurs of India, including Anand Kumar of Super30, Suhani Jalota of the Myna Mahila Foundation, Padam awardee Dr. Pankaj Shah, Dr. Bharat Bhagat, Dr. Anagha and Dr. Digant Amte of Lok Biradari Prakalp, Dr. Shrey and Dr. Gayatri Desa, and Tejal Amin of Nav Prerna.
In addition to the keynotes and panel discussions on topics of interest to the social sector, the conference will include an expo of numerous participating organizations to talk directly with the anticipated group of more than 500 attendees.
ICA welcomes nonprofits in India and the U.S. to participate in this conference with booths, as participants, or as volunteers. As part of the Golden Jubilee celebration, organizations incubated by ICA, such as ASHA, FFE, Aim for Seva and others will be showcasing their work at the convention center.
More information about ICA and the event can be found by visiting www.icaonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.