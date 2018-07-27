The Aspen Institute and Anne Welsh McNulty July 18 announced the 11th annual John P. McNulty Prize Laureates, with IndiaSpend founder Govindraj Ethiraj among the individuals receiving the honor.
In an Aspen Institute news release, the organization said that the honor was given to “four extraordinary individuals who have effectively leveraged their expertise and entrepreneurialism to create meaningful change across the world.”
“From giving Indian voters and policymakers access to transparency and truth; to providing New York City and Baltimore schoolchildren with glasses so they can see well enough to learn; to amplifying the arts as a means to move Rwanda and other countries from trauma to understanding; to teaching inclusive civic values to teenagers in Australia and the U.S., all of the 2018 Laureates are equipping individuals and communities with the tools they need to determine their own paths,” the release noted.
The other laureates include Hope Azeda, Dave Gilboa and Mehrdad Baghai. The McNulty Prize is given annually to honor the visionary work of Fellows of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.
“Hope Azeda, Dave Gilboa, Mehrdad Baghai and Govindraj Ethiraj have answered the call to use their talents, resources and platforms to expand the reach of opportunity to people and communities around the world. By removing economic and social barriers, the Laureates are making the world healthier, fairer and more open,” Anne Welsh McNulty, president of the McNulty Foundation and trustee of the Aspen Institute, said in a statement.
Through three media ventures focused on debunking misinformation and fake news, fact-checking and advancing public-interest journalism – IndiaSpend, BOOM and FactChecker – media executive and journalist Ethiraj is using a data-driven approach to improve public discourse and transparency in India, the news release said.
IndiaSpend claims it is the country’s first data journalism initiative. It says it utilizes open data to analyze a range of issues with the broader objective of fostering better governance, transparency and accountability in the Indian government.
Founded in late 2011 by Ethiraj, a television and print journalist and former founder editor-in-chief of Bloomberg TV India, IndiaSpend is rapidly growing to become an agency of record when it comes to data and facts on the Indian economy, particularly in areas like education and healthcare as well as data on the states of India.
BOOM is an independent digital journalism initiative. It is among India’s premier fact checking websites, committed to bring to its readers verified facts rather than opinion. When there is a claim, BOOM boasts it will fact check it. The site also reports on stories and people who are fighting for individual rights, freedom of expression and the right to free speech.
FactChecker.in is India’s first dedicated fact check initiative, the company said on its website. Since early 2013, it says it has been scrutinizing and researching for veracity and context, statements made by individuals in public life.
Ethiraj is a Fellow of The Aspen Institute, Colorado, and a winner of the BMW Foundation Responsible Leadership Awards for 2014.
Each Laureate receives $25,000 to further their respective venture.
