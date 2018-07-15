The Institute for South Asia Studies at the University of California at Berkeley has announced a new funding opportunity, the Mahakavi Gulab Khandelwal Smriti Scholarship, an award established by the family of Mahakavi Gulab Khandelwal, a renowned Indian American Hindi poet, in support of research on Hindi literature.
The award is sponsored by his grandson, Apoorv Khandelwal, on behalf of the Khandelwal family.
The award provides for a $2000 grant to an undergraduate or graduate student undertaking research on Hindi literature in India. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited institution in the U.S., Canada, or Europe.
Funds may be used towards flights and/or living and research expenses in India.
The application process will open Jan. 15, 2019, with an April 15, 2019 deadline for submission of application materials. Funds must be used six months of the award date, said the university.
For more information, visit U.C. Berkeley's Institute for South Asia Studies website.
