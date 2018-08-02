Facing a volley of criticism after his staged photos showing villagers in India covering their eyes next to tables full of fake food were published on the Instagram page of the World Press Photo Foundation, the photographer behind those viral images, Alessio Mamo, has issued an apology.
The pictures, showing impoverished Indians, are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and are part of Mamo’s ‘Dreaming Food’ series.
Mamo had earlier explained that the idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. “I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a photo.
The Italian photographer apologized after several internet users criticized the series, some calling it “poverty porn.”
“Showing food wastage that takes place especially during Christmas, and then showing the impact of it by placing fake food in front of people and asking them to dream about food is where he lost credibility for the photo series,” wrote one Instagram user.
“Appalling debacle… such naivety, lack of awareness, take it down and learn!” said another.
In the same post, he also stated that despite economic growth, a majority of the Indian population still lives in extreme poverty and disease. “Behind India’s new-found economic strength are 300 million poor people who live on less than $1 per day,” he wrote. “Government figures may indicate a reduction in poverty. But the truth is, with increasing global food prices, poverty is spreading everywhere like a swarm of locusts.”
After being slammed for these images, Mamo issued a statement saying that the “only goal of the concept was to let western people think, in a provocative way, about the waste of food.”
“Maybe it did not work at all, maybe I did it in the wrong way, but I worked honestly and respectfully with all the people involved. I only had the intention to let people think about this issue.”
After feeling the heat, Mamo acknowledged that he may have erred, writing, “I’m a human being and I can make mistakes. I want to offer my deepest apologies to anyone who felt offended and hurt by these photos, and to the people I photographed. It was not my intention at all to discredit them. I’m in love with India and with the people.”
