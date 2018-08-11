California State University at Northridge recently announced that an endowed professorship in Jain studies has been established after it has received a nearly $1 million gift from Indian American doctors Jasvant and Meera Modi.
The Modis, of Los Angeles, made the $800,000 gift July 27, on Guru Purnima Day, which effectively established the Bhagwan Ajitnath Endowed Professorship in Jain Studies at CSU-Northridge, a university in Southern California.
The Modis are established philanthropists, having been among donors to U.C. Riverside for a Jain studies position, the Shrimad Rajchandra Chair, there as well (see India-West article here).
The Modis donate particularly to promote temples of learning in Jainism at colleges and universities in the U.S.
Additionally, the couple has played a part in establishing the Bhagwan Parshvanath Chair at U.C. Irvine, and Bhagwan Mallinath Endowed Professorship at Loyola Marymount University, Bhagwan Vimalnath Lecturership at U.C. Santa Barbara, and a Bhagwan Mahavir Post-Doctoral Fellowship at Rice University in addition to several other such initiatives.
Jasvant Modi is the current president of the Jain Center of Southern California in Los Angeles.
The Jain community is grateful to the Modis for their vision, dedication and support to the causes that eventually will help in sharing the wisdom, richness and philosophy of Ahimsa, karuna, compassion, multiple perspectives and practices of non-attachment with Jains and non-Jains, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.