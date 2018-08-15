The White House Correspondents’ Association announced last month that Anita Kumar was among those named to an at-large seat on the WHCA Board.
The election was held July 13, with the Indian American journalist, with McClatchy Newspapers, receiving 298 votes for the spot, according to a the WHCA news release.
“Excited to represent the White House press corps as a member of the White House Correspondents' Association @whca for the next three years,” Kumar tweeted after the announcement was made.
Kumar will serve a three-year term.
Kumar earned a bachelor’s degree in American government and politics, as well as history from the University of Virginia. She spent 11 years, from 1996 to 2007, with the Tampa Bay Times before moving on to the Washington Post, where she stayed until 2012. At The McClatchy Company, Kumar serves as the White House correspondent.
