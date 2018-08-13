Two days before he was scheduled to be sentenced for the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Indian American Pravin Varughese, Gaege Bethune received an 11th hour reprieve as Jackson County, Illinois Circuit Court Judge Mark Clarke delayed sentencing at an Aug. 13 status hearing. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MKODsS)
Last week, Bethune fired his attorney Michael Wepseic and told Clarke in a letter that he was unsatisfied with the quality of his representation during the trial, at which a jury found him guilty on one count of murder with aggravated battery.
Defense attorney Steven Greenberg of Chicago will now represent Bethune. The Associated Press reports that the delay in sentencing could leave room for Bethune’s conviction to be overturned.
The convicted killer is now scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 17. Bethune faces a 20 to 60 year state prison sentence.
Lovely Varughese, Pravin’s mother, who has fought a four-year battle to gain justice for her son, is confident that the verdict against Bethune will stand. “Judge Clarke is very knowledgeable and fair from what we’ve seen so far,” she told India-West shortly after the status hearing concluded.
“I guess this is part of the process. Since he got a new lawyer, we had a feeling that sentencing might get postponed,” said Varughese, adding: “I can’t believe this is happening.”
"But no matter what, he is in jail now."
Lovely Varughese had believed that her family’s multi-year ordeal to convict Pravin’s killer was finally over after the jury found Bethune guilty.
Prosecutors maintained during the trial that the intoxicated men fought while driving around Carbondale looking for cocaine in February 2014, with Bethune causing head injuries that left Varughese disoriented and led to his hypothermia death. Defense lawyer Wepsiec argued Bethune’s punches didn’t cause fatal injuries.
Lovely Varughese has continued to maintain that her son never did drugs nor drank excessively.
Varughese's body was found on Feb. 18, 2014, five days after he was reported missing. Law enforcement officers initially concluded that the young man had died of hypothermia. But the Varugheses got an independent medical examiner who concluded that Varughese died of blunt force trauma.
